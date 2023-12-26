Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. 1,100,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,347. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

