Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,286,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,565,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.43, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

