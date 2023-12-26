Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.64. The company had a trading volume of 481,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $272.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $586.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.