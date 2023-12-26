Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $8.96 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,254 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Splunk by 72.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 27.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,557,000 after purchasing an additional 208,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,557,705. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 483,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 362.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

