Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $5.45 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.50. 1,966,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,967. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

