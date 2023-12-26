Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.61. 660,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.