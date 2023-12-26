Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301,646. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
