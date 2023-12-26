Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. 1,239,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

