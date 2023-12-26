Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182,087 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

