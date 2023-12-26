Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 41,123 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 41,123 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.51. 1,538,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,259. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

