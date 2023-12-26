Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE:GEF opened at $66.09 on Friday. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $16,669,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

