Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $5.26 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $1.60 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,313.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00172771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.05 or 0.00541332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.30 or 0.00411931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00116363 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

