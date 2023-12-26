Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $18.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 79,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $311.17. 210,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,231. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

