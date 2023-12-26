Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 652 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.30. 74,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.11. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $593.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

