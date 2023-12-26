Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes $919,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 327,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

