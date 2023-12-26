Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 29,716 Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 1,182,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,407,000 after buying an additional 3,254,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,241,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 544,022 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 4,009,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of TELL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 19,373,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,847,360. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

(Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.