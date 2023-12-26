Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 9.3% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $409.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,553,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.