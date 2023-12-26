Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Sells 444 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,256. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

