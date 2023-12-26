Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 2.9% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:UAUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. 10,726 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

