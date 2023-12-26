Holland Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.21. 452,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.