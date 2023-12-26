Holland Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Mondelez International accounts for 0.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 265,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,054. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.