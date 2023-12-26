Holland Advisory Services Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. 1,022,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

