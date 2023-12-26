Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

