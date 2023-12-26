Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $98.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hub Group from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.80.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.