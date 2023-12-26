Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.61. 395,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

