HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 591,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,616,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
HUYA Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $800.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
