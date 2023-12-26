HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 591,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,616,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

HUYA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $800.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 249,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 770,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

