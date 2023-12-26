Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Up 4.1%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. 175,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,348,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.20%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -180.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

