ICON Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, ICON has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $261.14 million and $12.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,194,418 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
ICON Coin Trading
