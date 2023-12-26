IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on January 31st

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4079 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
IGM Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
IGM Financial stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.
IGM Financial Company Profile
