IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IGM traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$35.57. 264,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,045. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$30.34 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4622179 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on IGM
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.