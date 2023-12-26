IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGM traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$35.57. 264,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,045. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$30.34 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4622179 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

