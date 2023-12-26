Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.06. 441,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.00. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

