Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $628.33

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $628.33 and last traded at $626.10, with a volume of 35654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $624.07.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $552.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after buying an additional 117,478 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 109.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuit by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

