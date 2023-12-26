Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.40. The company had a trading volume of 249,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.25. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

