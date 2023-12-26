Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,483,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,588. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

