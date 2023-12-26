Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

