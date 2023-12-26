Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 2.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 159,745 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 70,693 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

OMFL opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

