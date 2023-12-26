Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,026. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

