Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 865.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,098,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 905.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 932.9% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after acquiring an additional 81,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. 121,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

