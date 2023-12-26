Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.96

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 1645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

