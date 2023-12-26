Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 268,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

