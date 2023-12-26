Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.88

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 22936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

