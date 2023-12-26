Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $46.93 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lowered its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,208 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for about 3.8% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned about 0.80% of Credit Acceptance worth $46,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $528.12 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $576.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). The firm had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

