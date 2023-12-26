Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Investors Title

Investors Title Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $167.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.59.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $61.41 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $4.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.