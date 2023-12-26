IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 1,920,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,691,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 330,481 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 222.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

