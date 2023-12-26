IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 810,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

