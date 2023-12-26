IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 542,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $4,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 139,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,376. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

