IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 241.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 183,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,405. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

