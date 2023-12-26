IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,734,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,840,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.