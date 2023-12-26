IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,462.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $9.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1,395.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,789. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,407.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,430.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.