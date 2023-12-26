IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.84 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.88. 141,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

